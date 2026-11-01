Autumn Reflections: A Free Rockville Concert Band Afternoon

Give a November Sunday an unhurried soundtrack. Rockville Concert Band’s Autumn Reflections takes the season’s warmth and beauty as its inspiration for a one-hour community concert at the F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre. The free admission makes it an inviting introduction to live band music, whether you bring family, meet a friend or simply want an afternoon away from errands. Consider a daylight stroll around Civic Center Park before taking your seat, then keep the rest of the afternoon open for a relaxed meal together.

When: Sunday, November 22, 2026, 3–4 p.m. Eastern.

Where: F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre — Rockville Civic Center Park, 603 Edmonston Drive, Rockville, MD 20851

Price: Free and open to the public; $5 suggested donation.

A $5 donation is suggested rather than required. Specific repertoire has not been announced. Confirm seating, accessibility and any attendance updates with the band or theatre before visiting.

Official event details · Tickets or attendance information

Archival band photograph courtesy of Rockville Concert Band.