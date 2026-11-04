Art Night: Autumn Aspens, BYOB at Art House 7

Friday, November 13, 2026, 7–9 p.m. EST

Art House 7 — North Arlington

5537 Langston Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22207

Price: $55, including materials and the studio registration fee; additional checkout fees may apply.

Turn a fall Friday into a creative night out: Art House 7 invites adults to paint upward-looking aspens, with golden leaves, warm orange accents and blue sky. Instructor Lara Schneidawind guides the acrylic techniques, so beginners can focus on making something they like rather than arriving with a polished skill set. All materials are provided, and you can bring a favorite beverage. With a listed capacity of eight, this is an intimate studio evening to book ahead with a friend.

Adults. Register in advance; confirm availability, checkout fees and exact details with the studio.

Official event information · Registration and attendance details

Image courtesy of the organizer.