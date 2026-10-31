Free Autism Alexandria Fall Festival: Pumpkin Decorating and Family Crafts

A pumpkin, some color and room to create can make a satisfying fall morning. Success On The Spectrum’s Alexandria and Fairfax teams host this sensory-friendly celebration with pumpkin decorating, seasonal arts and crafts, and fall coloring. The organizer welcomes children of all abilities and their families in a calm, supportive setting. The 90-minute format makes it a manageable outing for families who prefer a shorter celebration, with plenty of opportunities to make something together and meet the local teams.

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. (Eastern)

Where: SOS Alexandria — Lincolnia/Alexandria area, 5290 Shawnee Road, Suite 220, Alexandria, VA 22312

Price: Free; advance registration required. Limited spots.

Reserve a free ticket before attending. Use the event-specific Suite 220 address; the center’s general directory lists a different suite. Confirm arrival instructions and any individual sensory or access needs with the organizer.

Official event details · Registration or attendance information

Event image courtesy of Success On The Spectrum, via its registration page.