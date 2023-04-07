Austrian Wine Dinner

Saturday, April 15th, 2023 @ 10:00:am
Founders Row Fitness Fest
Founders Row
Blue RockMore details
Blue Rock is thrilled to host Klaus Wittnauer of KW Selections for a six course dinner featuring seven wines from Austria. Best known for Grüner Veltliner, Austria is home to some of the finest dry white wines in the world along with an impressive array of reds that can stand with the classics. Please join us to listen and learn about the history of Austrian winemaking while enjoying a menu specially designed to pair with these wines.
Share with friends