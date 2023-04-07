Sunday, April 16, 2023

Austrian Wine Dinner

12567 Lee Highway Washington, VA 22747
Northern Virginia

Blue Rock

$199

About This Event

Blue Rock is thrilled to host Klaus Wittnauer of KW Selections for a six course dinner featuring seven wines from Austria. Best known for Grüner Veltliner, Austria is home to some of the finest dry white wines in the world along with an impressive array of reds that can stand with the classics. Please join us to listen and learn about the history of Austrian winemaking while enjoying a menu specially designed to pair with these wines.

Sunday, April 16, 2023 06:00 pm
Doors open at 6 PM

Blue Rock
