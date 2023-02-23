Atlas Gala 2023: Where Artists Thrive

The Atlas Gala celebrates 17 years of bringing the impact of the arts to H Street and H Street to the world.

Join us on March 2, 2023 for an unforgettable night of live music, theatre, dance, comedy, and performance art featuring performances by pianist and composer Andrew Earle Simpson, Spanish dancers Furia Flamenca, comedian Erick Acuña, performance artist Shanna Lim, and students from the award-winning Atlas City at Peace youth development program. The evening features delicious food and specialty drinks from some of H Street’s finest restaurants including Maketto, Stable, and Chef Ryan Gordon with Granville Moore’s and Queen Vic plus many more.