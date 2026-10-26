At Home in Space: Opening Day at the National Air and Space Museum

What does it take to make a home beyond Earth? The National Air and Space Museum’s new At Home in Space gallery explores the practical ingenuity behind living, working and doing science in orbit. Space Shuttle and space-station stories connect everyday human needs with extraordinary engineering, alongside objects including a Space Shuttle main engine and the experimental Robonaut 1A astronaut assistant. Opening day offers a timely reason to revisit the museum with curious kids, a space-loving friend or a free afternoon.

When: Friday, October 30, 2026; regular museum hours 10 a.m.–5:30 p.m. Eastern. The exhibition continues after opening day during museum hours.

Where: Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, National Mall, 650 Jefferson Drive SW, Washington, DC 20560.

Price: Free; free timed-entry passes required for the Washington, DC museum.

October 30 is the museum’s announced gallery opening date, rather than a separately advertised ceremony. Reserve free timed-entry passes for the National Mall museum and confirm the opening schedule and exact details before traveling. Pass availability is not guaranteed. The gallery is scheduled to remain on view after opening day; check current museum hours and closures for later visits.

Official event details · Free timed-entry passes