The Art of Play: A Creative Workshop for Adults

Give yourself a morning with room to experiment. The Art of Play: From Focus to Flow invites adults to explore creativity through focused and free-flow play, with facilitator Liz Hagerman guiding an experiential session at the Center for Family Well-Being.

You do not need to turn the morning into another task to master. Come curious about what happens when you make space for play, try a different rhythm and enjoy an activity for its own sake. This is a workshop for adults, rather than a children’s play session.

When: Sunday, December 6, 2026, 9:30 a.m.–noon.

Where: The Center for Family Well-Being, 5039 Connecticut Avenue NW, #7, Washington, DC 20008.

Price: $65 per person.

Register for the December 6 workshop. At least four registered participants are required for the session to run; the organizer communicates changes. Confirm exact details before attending. Featured stacked-stone image is the organizer’s illustrative artwork.