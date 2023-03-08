“Art Blooms at Mosaic” Weekend Festival

As cherry blossoms burst into bloom, Mosaic District welcomes Spring with a two-day festival: Art Blooms at Mosaic. On April 1 and 2, visitors and surrounding communities are invited to a weekend of fun-filled activities for the whole family while taking part in the DMV’s favorite springtime celebration.

In partnership with URBNmarket and FRESHFARM; Mosaic District will transform into a vibrant outdoor festival with over 90 handmade and vintage vendors, special performances, and an array of activities for the entire family. Live entertainment throughout the festival, various kids’ activities and a cherry blossom Arts and Crafts corner promises a fun-filled weekend for all.

11 am – 6pm both April 1 & 2