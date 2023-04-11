During Around the World Embassy Tour, embassies from multiple non-European Union (EU) countries, will host open houses on May 6, 2023 to visitors and residents to enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience. Participants will learn about other cultures and traditions through food, fashion, arts and music, among other things.

Events DC encourages people to explore Washington, DC and learn about its diverse diplomatic community. Washington, DC is home to more than 175 embassies, the second highest number of embassies in one city in the world. On May 6, you can pick up a souvenir passport, to get your embassy stamps, at the information booth at 9 Dupont Circle NW, Washington, DC 20036.

This is a free and public event. No registration or tickets are required to attend the festival and enjoy traveling Around the World. This registration is for planning purposes and will help us keep you updated on Passport DC events and embassy activities during Around the World Embassy Tour.