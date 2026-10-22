ArBOOretum at Cylburn Arboretum

Take Halloween outdoors with an evening among the gardens and historic mansion at Cylburn Arboretum. This Baltimore outing trades candy wrappers for glowsticks, with seasonal crafts, games, face painting and nature walks giving families several ways to explore after hours.

When: Thursday, October 29, and Friday, October 30, 2026, 5–7:30 p.m. Eastern each evening.

Where: Cylburn Arboretum, 4915 Greenspring Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland 21209.

Price: $5 advance plus Eventbrite fees; $10 at the door if available. Ages 2 and under enter free.

Choose a 6 p.m. hike while there is still light or a 6:30 p.m. walk after dark. Strollers are not permitted on the hikes. This is a candy-free event, and each visitor receives a glowstick. Tickets cover one evening only; buy separately for each date. Confirm availability and current details with the organizer before traveling.

Official details and tickets for each evening