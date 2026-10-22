ArBOOretum at Cylburn Arboretum
Thursday, October 29, 2026

ArBOOretum at Cylburn Arboretum

4915 Greenspring Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21209

Cylburn Arboretum

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$5 advance plus fees; $10 at the door if available; ages 2 and under free

About This Event

Take Halloween outdoors with an evening among the gardens and historic mansion at Cylburn Arboretum. This Baltimore outing trades candy wrappers for glowsticks, with seasonal crafts, games, face painting and nature walks giving families several ways to explore after hours.

When: Thursday, October 29, and Friday, October 30, 2026, 5–7:30 p.m. Eastern each evening.
Where: Cylburn Arboretum, 4915 Greenspring Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland 21209.
Price: $5 advance plus Eventbrite fees; $10 at the door if available. Ages 2 and under enter free.

Choose a 6 p.m. hike while there is still light or a 6:30 p.m. walk after dark. Strollers are not permitted on the hikes. This is a candy-free event, and each visitor receives a glowstick. Tickets cover one evening only; buy separately for each date. Confirm availability and current details with the organizer before traveling.

Official details and tickets for each evening

Image courtesy of Cylburn Arboretum Friends.

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Date

Thursday, October 29, 2026 05:00 pm

Location

Cylburn Arboretum
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