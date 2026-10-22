Annapolis Fall Harvest Festival

Give Saturday a little pumpkin-patch energy in Annapolis. This free community festival pairs live music with hay rides, a pumpkin patch and trunk-or-treating at the Roger "Pip" Moyer Recreation Center. It is an easy seasonal outing for families looking for several fall activities in one stop.

When: Saturday, October 24, 2026, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Roger "Pip" Moyer Recreation Center, 273 Hilltop Lane, Annapolis, Maryland 21403.

Price: Free.

Use the city registration link to plan your visit. Confirm current activities and weather updates with Recreation & Parks before heading out.

Official registration | City event announcement