Annapolis Fall Harvest Festival
Saturday, October 24, 2026

Annapolis Fall Harvest Festival

273 Hilltop Lane, Annapolis, MD 21403

Roger "Pip" Moyer Recreation Center

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Free

About This Event

Give Saturday a little pumpkin-patch energy in Annapolis. This free community festival pairs live music with hay rides, a pumpkin patch and trunk-or-treating at the Roger "Pip" Moyer Recreation Center. It is an easy seasonal outing for families looking for several fall activities in one stop.

When: Saturday, October 24, 2026, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Eastern.
Where: Roger "Pip" Moyer Recreation Center, 273 Hilltop Lane, Annapolis, Maryland 21403.
Price: Free.

Use the city registration link to plan your visit. Confirm current activities and weather updates with Recreation & Parks before heading out.

Official registration | City event announcement

Illustrative pumpkin photo by Mark Duffel on Unsplash.

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Date

Saturday, October 24, 2026 10:00 am

Location

Roger "Pip" Moyer Recreation Center
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