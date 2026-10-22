Annapolis Fall Harvest Festival

Friday, October 23rd, 2026 @ 6:00:pm
Fort Totten Fall Fest & Movie Night
Art Place Fort Totten — The Modern lawn
Roger "Pip" Moyer Recreation CenterMore details
Give Saturday a little pumpkin-patch energy in Annapolis. This free community festival pairs live music with hay rides, a pumpkin patch and trunk-or-treating at the Roger "Pip" Moyer Recreation Center. It is an easy seasonal outing for families looking for several fall activities in one stop.
When: Saturday, October 24, 2026, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Eastern.
Where: Roger "Pip" Moyer Recreation Center, 273 Hilltop Lane, Annapolis, Maryland 21403.
Price: Free.
Use the city registration link to plan your visit. Confirm current activities and weather updates with Recreation & Parks before heading out.
Official registration | City event announcement
Illustrative pumpkin photo by Mark Duffel on Unsplash.
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