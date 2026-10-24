Annapolis Día de los Muertos Festival at Maryland Hall

Spend Halloween afternoon with a celebration centered on memory, heritage and community. Annapolis’s Día de los Muertos festival brings music, traditional dance, altars, art and family activities to Maryland Hall’s front lawn. The announced lineup includes Grupo Etnia, the True North Academy Bilingual Choir and Peru Folklore MD, alongside a Catrinas presentation and Darwin Nuñez’s dress collection. Food vendors and local artisans round out a lively reason to make Annapolis your day-trip destination.

When: Saturday, October 31, 2026, 3–8 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Maryland Hall — front lawn, Annapolis, 801 Chase Street, Annapolis, MD 21401.

Price: Free admission; vendor purchases extra.

This is a free, public, all-ages cultural festival. The current venue is Maryland Hall; use this location rather than older Edgewood Avenue information. Confirm the latest performance schedule, weather plans and exact details with the organizer before traveling.

Official event details