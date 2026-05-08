Anacostia Walking Meditation + Mindful River Cleanup

A guided community experience of mindfulness, connection, and care for the Anacostia RiverJoin us for a unique community experience that brings together mindfulness, connection, and care for the Anacostia River.

We will begin at Atlas Brew Works (Bridge District) with a brief introduction to walking meditation, followed by a slow, guided walk down to the river. Along the way, we’ll focus on presence, awareness, and our connection to the environment around us.

At the river, we will transition into a mindful cleanup effort in partnership with Anacostia Riverkeeper, who will provide all necessary supplies and guidance for safe participation. This portion of the experience invites us to move from awareness into action—caring for the river we’ve just taken time to notice.

After the cleanup, we will return to Atlas with a second walking meditation, integrating the experience and reflecting on connection, care, and community.

No prior meditation experience is needed. This event is open to all and is not religious in nature.

Participants are warmly invited to stay afterward for informal conversation and community at Atlas Brew Works.

Details

📍 Location: Atlas Brew Works (Bridge District), near playground

🕙 Start Time: 10:00 AM

⏱ Duration: ~2 hours (including ~1 hour cleanup)

👥 Capacity: 30 participants

💲 Cost: Free (registration not required but helpful)

What to Expect

Guided walking meditation (accessible to beginners)

Slow, intentional walking pace

Mindful, community-based river cleanup

Educational support from Anacostia Riverkeeper

Optional time to connect afterward

What to Bring

Comfortable walking shoes

Weather-appropriate clothing

Water (optional)

Sunscreen

All cleanup supplies will be provided by Anacostia Riverkeeper.

Community Partners

This event is made possible through collaboration with:

Atlas Brew Works (Bridge District)

Anacostia Riverkeeper (providing cleanup support and environmental education)

About the Facilitator

Lav is a community facilitator with over 20 years of professional experience teaching meditation practices and more than 30 years of personal meditation experience. Their work focuses on creating accessible, grounded spaces for reflection, connection, and meaning-making.

Safety Note

Participants should be comfortable walking short distances and engaging in light physical activity during the cleanup.