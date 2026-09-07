An Evening with Kristin Hannah

To mark the paperback release of the #1 New York Times bestseller, The Women, author Kristin Hannah shares more about this intimate portrait of a woman coming of age in a dangerous time and an epic tale of a nation divided by war and politics, as well as her other celebrated works, including The Nightingale, The Great Alone, and The Four Winds.

Hannah will be in conversation with Monica Hesse, a screens critic for the Style section of The Washington Post and former Opinion columnist who wrote about gender and its impact on society. Hesse is the author of historical fiction novels including They Went Left and Girl in the Blue Coat.

This event will include real-time captions. To sit in the captioned section or to access the captioned feed virtually, email Amanda at [email protected].