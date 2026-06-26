Americana Night with David Mininberg

It’s always Five O’Clock somewhere with David Mininberg!

Join him for Americana Night at the Winery at Bull Run on Friday, July 17th, from 6:30 – 9:30 PM.

David Mininberg is a singer-songwriter rooted in the laid-back, sun-soaked spirit whose music spans blues, country, rock, and coastal vibes. Based in the DMV and spending winters performing around Key West, Dave records in Nashville with world-class session musicians and has charted nationally on the Roots Music Americana Country chart. His single “Jimmy Buffett Didn’t Write This Song” spent over four months on the A1A Radio Top 40, and he performs at festivals from Key West to Baton Rouge, bringing good times and great tunes wherever he goes.

With your ticket, enjoy exclusive tasting room discounts and after-hours access to the winery.

The band will take the stage from 6:30 – 9:30 PM

AGES 21+ ONLY

– Tickets are $10 per person

– Check-in will begin at 5:00 PM. Each ticket-holder will be given a wristband upon check-in. All guests must have a wristband to enter the concert area

– Limited picnic table seating will be available. Guests are welcome to bring a lawn chair (please have it out of its bag for security) or blanket

– No outside beverages, hard coolers, large bags, tents, etc. All belongings are subject to a security search

– No open flames of any kind permitted

– No dogs permitted

– Last call will be at 9:00 PM. The winery will close at 9:30 PM, with the concert concluding.

– Event is rain or shine. No refunds.

Tickets are limited. Please purchase your ticket in advance on Tock, as we cannot guarantee walk-in availability. See you there!

**PLEASE NOTE – WHEN BOOKING YOUR TICKETS, WE DO NOT RECOMMEND USING THE PRIVATE/APPLE ID ‘HIDE MY EMAIL’ FEATURE to change your email address. We have noticed that not all ticketholders who do this will receive follow-up emails if an event changes or is canceled or rescheduled. Please make sure a standard email address (such as Gmail or Yahoo) appears in your Tock account settings. Thank you!**