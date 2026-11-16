Christmas Is Here: Allan Palacios Chan’s Holiday Crossover Concert

Hear familiar holiday songs take a different shape with tenor and crossover recording artist Allan Palacios Chan. Christmas Is Here brings classical vocal technique together with contemporary arrangements, backed by a chamber ensemble that includes piano, strings, guitar, saxophone, drums and vocals.

The setting makes this an alternative to a large holiday spectacle: an evening built around a voice, an ensemble and melodies you may already know. A portion of concert proceeds supports Filipino American cancer care. VIP tickets add designated early seating, a signed CD and a holiday keepsake.

When: Friday, December 4, 2026, 7–9 p.m.

Where: Bush Hill Presbyterian Church, 4916 Franconia Road, Alexandria, VA 22310.

Tickets: General admission $65; VIP $95. Door admission $75, subject to availability. Check the final checkout total.

Book concert tickets. Confirm current availability, seating arrangements and exact details with the organizer.