aespa LIVE TOUR – SYNK : COMPLæXITY

aespa, the four-member act out of SM Entertainment, is one of the most dynamic and innovative groups in the K-pop landscape. In 2020, aespa debuted with the single “Black Mamba,” introducing the lineup of Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning to the world – alongside an ahead-of-the-curve metaverse concept and an AI entity known as Naevis. aespa found their audience immediately when “Black Mamba” broke the record for the most-viewed K-pop debut music video in its first 24 hours. Known for crisp vocals, hyperpop energy, and athletic choreography, aespa have now released six EPs and one studio album, 2024’s Armageddon. Their sophomore studio set, Lemonade, is due out on May 29, 2026. The band’s 2024 single “Supernova” broke the record for the longest-running No. 1 song in the chart history of Melon, South Korea’s largest music subscription streaming service, spending 15 consecutive weeks at the top. aespa took home the award for Best Female Group at the 2024 MAMA Awards, the annual event honoring the biggest accomplishments in K-pop. In 2026, aespa will embark on the LIVE TOUR – SYNK : COMPLæXITY.