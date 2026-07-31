Acqua Bistecca DC Debuts “First Saturday”: A New Monthly Brunch Experience

WHAT: Acqua Bistecca DC (ABDC) is launching First Saturday, a high energy monthly brunch activation designed to bring a fresh dose of celebration to the city’s weekend scene. The inaugural event will feature a live DJ from 12pm to 3pm and a special partnership with LVMH, whose Rosé will be served to every brunch guest as a complimentary welcome toast, poured tableside from a canter. Additional beverage partners may join the lineup as the series grows.

WHEN: Saturday, August 1st.

WHERE: Acqua Bistecca DC, 14 Ridge Square, Washington DC.

WHY: First Saturday was created to give guests a reason to gather, celebrate, and return. With a rotating cast of beverage partners, live music, and a social, energetic atmosphere, the activation is ABDC’s way of turning brunch into a destination, not just a meal.