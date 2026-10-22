Acoustics & Ales: Witchy Waters at Black Hill

Friday, October 23rd, 2026 @ 6:00:pm
Fort Totten Fall Fest & Movie Night
Art Place Fort Totten — The Modern lawn
Black Hill Regional Park — Discovery CenterMore details
Pair an autumn afternoon by the lake with live dueling pianos, local beer, food and a fire pit. Costumed paddlers add a Halloween spectacle on the water. Bring a chair or blanket. Joining the paddle requires advance registration and your own kayak, canoe or paddleboard. Bring ID for alcohol purchases; outside alcohol is prohibited.
When: Saturday, October 24, 3:30–6:30 p.m.; Witchy Paddle begins at 4:30 p.m. Eastern.
Where: Black Hill Regional Park — Discovery Center, 20926 Lake Ridge Drive, Boyds, MD 20841.
Price: Free land-based event; food and drinks extra; paddle registration required.
Confirm current details, availability and weather updates with the organizer before attending.
Official event details and registration information
Archival event photograph courtesy of Montgomery Parks.
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