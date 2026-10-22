Acoustics & Ales: Witchy Waters at Black Hill
Saturday, October 24, 2026

Acoustics & Ales: Witchy Waters at Black Hill

20926 Lake Ridge Drive, Boyds, MD 20841

Black Hill Regional Park — Discovery Center

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Free land-based event; food and drinks extra; paddle registration required

About This Event

Pair an autumn afternoon by the lake with live dueling pianos, local beer, food and a fire pit. Costumed paddlers add a Halloween spectacle on the water. Bring a chair or blanket. Joining the paddle requires advance registration and your own kayak, canoe or paddleboard. Bring ID for alcohol purchases; outside alcohol is prohibited.

When: Saturday, October 24, 3:30–6:30 p.m.; Witchy Paddle begins at 4:30 p.m. Eastern.
Where: Black Hill Regional Park — Discovery Center, 20926 Lake Ridge Drive, Boyds, MD 20841.
Price: Free land-based event; food and drinks extra; paddle registration required.

Confirm current details, availability and weather updates with the organizer before attending.

Official event details and registration information

Archival event photograph courtesy of Montgomery Parks.

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Date

Saturday, October 24, 2026 03:30 pm

Location

Black Hill Regional Park — Discovery Center
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