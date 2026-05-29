ABEL (Miami)

Sold out every year it’s been on the calendar. This year we’re doing it differently. ABEL returns to BUNKER on Friday, May 29 for an Electronic Music Voyage. 10PM to 5AM. No main-event-to-afters handoff, no second venue, no break in the journey. A special extended set, start to finish.

Grammy-nominated DJ and producer. A legend behind the decks and in the studio. The Friday opener of AFTERGLOW WEEKEND, sponsored by GHOST.