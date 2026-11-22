Holiday outings can ask a lot of children before the fun even starts. SPARKS’ Fairfax Learning Center offers a sensory friendly winter celebration with an opportunity to meet Santa in a sensory supported setting and enjoy winter themed activities with the family. The gathering is free and open to the public, providing another way to put a Santa visit on the calendar. The center serves children with autism, and families can contact the team ahead of time to discuss the arrangements that would help their visit go smoothly. Specific activity and sensory support details have not been announced. Confirm those details and attendance arrangements with the organizer before attending.

Saturday, December 12, 2026, 11 a.m.–1 p.m., at SPARKS Fairfax Learning Center, 3022 Williams Drive, Suite 100, Fairfax. Free and open to the public.

Official event details