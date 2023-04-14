Join us for A Night on the Farm, Common Good City Farm’s signature fundraising dinner! Common Good City Farm is a non-profit organization that offers a pay-what-you-can market and programming for adults and youth. Support our programming and buy a ticket to dinner and/or cocktail hour.

Highlighting Asian/Pacific Islander Heritage month, we’re featuring the local chefs of Kam & 46 + Chinese Street Market. Enjoy deliciously prepared, nostalgic, comfort food featuring farm fresh ingredients. The wonderful Chinese Street market will be providing cocktail hour small bites and Kam & 46 will be serving a 3-course dinner that showcases both Asian and Pacific Islander flavors.

The cocktail hour will feature 3 cocktails highlighting farm produce and small bites made by Chinese Street Market. The cocktail hour is open to anyone, regardless if you have bought a ticket to the Seated Dinner or not. One ticket will provide one attendee with 3 drink tickets.

Cocktail hour will wrap up at 6:30 pm, and those who wish to stay for the seated dinner must purchase tickets for that event separately. Guests who have purchased a ticket to the Dinner on the Farm must separately purchase a ticket to the Cocktail Hour, if they are interested in the Cocktail Hour. If you have purchased tickets for the Seated Dinner on the Farm, you may continue to use your tickets during the dinner.