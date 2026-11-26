Put a little live-band warmth into a December afternoon. Brick Band and DC's own Soul Searchers share the bill at Chateau Lounge for a five-hour winter soul concert on Benning Road NE. The neighborhood lounge setting makes this an appealing outing for listeners who want a full evening of music in a smaller room.

When: Saturday, December 5, 2026, 4–9 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Chateau Lounge, 3439 Benning Road NE, Washington, DC 20019.

Admission: $58.51 online when checked. The organizer's flyer advertises $50 advance admission and a higher door price; table reservations are additional. Check the ticket page for the current total and confirm table arrangements separately. The ticket page lists no refunds.

Presented by SOUTHEAST PRODUCTIONS INC. Confirm venue age policies, exact details and availability with the organizer before attending.

Official event details and tickets