About This Event

Washington, D.C., is a city built on monuments; towering tributes to history, and the occasional poorly managed construction project. In this brand-new hour of sketch comedy, Bad Medicine takes aim at the people, institutions, and ideas that have become larger than life. From political landmarks and crumbling infrastructure to cultural icons and everyday institutions that somehow refuse to die, nothing is too sacred or too structurally unsound. Come celebrate the grandeur, question the legacy, and laugh at the potholes beneath it all. Bad Medicine is building A Monument to Comedy and unlike most projects in the District, this one might actually be finished on time.