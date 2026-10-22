A Haunting on the Rooftop at CityBar DC

Start Halloween above the city with a sunset rooftop party, DJ music and seasonal cocktails. Dress for the costume contest: winners are announced at 7:45 p.m., with a hotel stay among the prizes. Free admission makes this an easy early-evening stop, but rooftop space is limited, so reserve ahead. Confirm the event age policy with the venue; alcohol service is for ages 21+.

When: Saturday, October 31, 2026, 4–8 p.m. Eastern.

Where: CityBar rooftop at Hyatt Place DC/National Mall, 400 E Street SW, Washington, DC 20024.

Price: Free admission with advance ticket reservation; food and drinks extra.

Official details, tickets and current entry requirements

Confirm current prices, availability and exact details with the organizer before attending.