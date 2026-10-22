A Haunting on the Rooftop at CityBar DC

Friday, October 23rd, 2026 @ 6:00:pm
Fort Totten Fall Fest & Movie Night
Art Place Fort Totten — The Modern lawn
CityBar rooftop at Hyatt Place DC/National MallMore details
Start Halloween above the city with a sunset rooftop party, DJ music and seasonal cocktails. Dress for the costume contest: winners are announced at 7:45 p.m., with a hotel stay among the prizes. Free admission makes this an easy early-evening stop, but rooftop space is limited, so reserve ahead. Confirm the event age policy with the venue; alcohol service is for ages 21+.
When: Saturday, October 31, 2026, 4–8 p.m. Eastern.
Where: CityBar rooftop at Hyatt Place DC/National Mall, 400 E Street SW, Washington, DC 20024.
Price: Free admission with advance ticket reservation; food and drinks extra.
Official details, tickets and current entry requirements
Confirm current prices, availability and exact details with the organizer before attending.
Promotional image courtesy of CityBar DC.
Share with friends