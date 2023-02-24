Saturday // Mar 11, 2023

66°North Presents: Inspiring Female Exploration with Ása Steinars

1201 K St NW, Washington, DC 20005
About this event

Join 66°North Brand Ambassador, Icelandic adventurer, and content creator Ása Steinars for a fireside chat at the Eaton’s Beverly Snow ballroom. In her talk, “Inspiring Female Exploration: How Ása Steinars encourages others to connect with nature and adventure,” Ása will speak about her connection with nature and the thrills—and challenges—of living an “adventure lifestyle” year-round in Iceland while showcasing a collection of her work.

Saturday // Mar 11, 2023, 02:00 pm
Doors open at 2:00 pm

Eaton DC, Crystal Ballroom
