66°North Presents: Inspiring Female Exploration with Ása Steinars

Join 66°North Brand Ambassador, Icelandic adventurer, and content creator Ása Steinars for a fireside chat at the Eaton’s Beverly Snow ballroom. In her talk, “Inspiring Female Exploration: How Ása Steinars encourages others to connect with nature and adventure,” Ása will speak about her connection with nature and the thrills—and challenges—of living an “adventure lifestyle” year-round in Iceland while showcasing a collection of her work.