Let the soundtrack to your shopping be a jazz band and German dance performances. Ladies U-Knighted’s fifth annual Christmas market brings a neighborhood-scale take on the Christkindlmarkt to North Arlington, with more than 25 local vendors and festive food and drinks for purchase. Adults can seek out warm Glühwein while younger visitors write letters to Santa at the children’s corner; the Bishop O’Connell Jazz Band adds holiday music, and the Optimist Club will sell Christmas trees. Admission and parking are free, so this can be a leisurely browse rather than a ticketed commitment. Bring a shopping list, leave time for the performances, and budget separately for food, drinks and gifts. All ages are welcome. Confirm exact details with the organizer.

Saturday, December 5, 2026, 11 a.m.–4 p.m., at Knights of Columbus, 5115 Little Falls Road, North Arlington. Free admission and parking; food, drinks, gifts and trees cost extra.

Official details and registration