4th Saturdys Open Mic
Saturday, October 24, 2026

4th Saturdys Open Mic

2021 14th Street NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20009, US

Busboys and Poets

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About This Event

4th Saturdays Open Mic is a Genesis Poets Music collaboration with ANLOH a local DC arts group. It is a gathering that celebrates poetry, spoken word, music, and the power of community. Held on the 4th Saturday of each month, it brings poets, artists, and audiences together to share stories, discover voices, and connect through creative expression. Hosted by 44Nige a local DC artist focused on creating honest music rooted in personal experience. His sound blends emotional storytelling, reflection, and raw perspective into music and poetry. He connects through authenticity rather than perfection, this Open Mic experience is honest.

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Date

Saturday, October 24, 2026 09:00 pm
Doors open at 08:00 pm

Location

Busboys and Poets
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