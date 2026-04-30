4th Annual Community Grant Program Nonprofit Resource Fair!
Tuesday, May 19, 2026

4th Annual Community Grant Program Nonprofit Resource Fair!

2730 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, SE

R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center

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About This Event

Events DC presents the Fiscal Year 2026 Community Grant Program Nonprofit Resource Fair, an event geared towards providing nonprofit organizations with resources needed to improve their community programming. “Bring a business card/take a business card” networking opportunities throughout the event.

Dress code: Business Casual

All attendees are required to register.

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Date

Tuesday, May 19, 2026 12:00 pm

Location

R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center
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