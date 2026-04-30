4th Annual Community Grant Program Nonprofit Resource Fair!

Sunday, May 3rd, 2026 @ 2:00:pm
Fit @ Potomac Yard // Free Sunday Afternoon Fitness Series
Center Park
R.I.S.E. Demonstration CenterMore details
Events DC presents the Fiscal Year 2026 Community Grant Program Nonprofit Resource Fair, an event geared towards providing nonprofit organizations with resources needed to improve their community programming. “Bring a business card/take a business card” networking opportunities throughout the event.
Dress code: Business Casual
All attendees are required to register.
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