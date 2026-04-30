Friday, May 23rd, 2025 @ 12:00:am
Thursday, May 21, 2026
4th Annual Community Grant Program Nonprofit Resource Fair
801 Allen Y. Lew Pl NW, Washington, DC 20001, USA
Walter E. Washington Convention CenterMore details
About This Event
Events DC presents the Fiscal Year 2026 Community Grant Program Nonprofit Resource Fair, an event geared towards providing nonprofit organizations with resources needed to improve their community programming. “Bring a business card/take a business card” networking opportunities throughout the event.
Dress code: Business Casual
All attendees are required to register.
Tags
Share with friends