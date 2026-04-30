4th Annual Community Grant Program Nonprofit Resource Fair
Thursday, May 21, 2026

4th Annual Community Grant Program Nonprofit Resource Fair

801 Allen Y. Lew Pl NW, Washington, DC 20001, USA

Walter E. Washington Convention Center

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

About This Event

Events DC presents the Fiscal Year 2026 Community Grant Program Nonprofit Resource Fair, an event geared towards providing nonprofit organizations with resources needed to improve their community programming. “Bring a business card/take a business card” networking opportunities throughout the event.

Dress code: Business Casual

All attendees are required to register.

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Thursday, May 21, 2026 12:00 pm

Location

Walter E. Washington Convention Center
View Map