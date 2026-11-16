4MR Holiday Makers Market: Handmade Gifts and Family Fun

Turn a Sunday market visit into a neighborhood holiday outing in Arlandria. The 4MR Holiday Makers Market brings together more than 50 vendors, live music and food, with children’s crafts, face painting and story time adding reasons for families to stay awhile.

Browse handmade gifts in a setting where you can meet local makers, then pause for something to eat before another lap. The current vendor list ranges from ceramics and jewelry to prints, pantry goods and baked treats, making the market useful for several kinds of gift hunting.

When: Sunday, December 6, 2026, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Where: Four Mile Run Farmers & Artisans Market, 4109 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22305.

Admission: Free; shopping and food purchases extra.

Explore the official market and vendor list. Vendor applications are closed; that notice does not close public attendance. Confirm the activity lineup, weather arrangements and exact details with the organizer.