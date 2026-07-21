311 and Dirty Heads: So Glad You Made It Tour
Wednesday, July 22, 2026

311 and Dirty Heads: So Glad You Made It Tour

10475 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, MD 21044, US

Merriweather Post Pavilion

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About This Event

Ska, rap, rock, reggae – put these genres in a blender and you get… 311 and Dirty Heads, co-headlining Merriweather Post Pavilion on July 22. Hear 311’s old classics and smash hits, along with banging tracks off Dirty Heads’s new album, 7 SeasCome enjoy a long summer night under the stars with great vibes and even better music this Wednesday!

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Date

Wednesday, July 22, 2026 05:30 pm

Location

Merriweather Post Pavilion
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