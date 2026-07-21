311 and Dirty Heads: So Glad You Made It Tour

Ska, rap, rock, reggae – put these genres in a blender and you get… 311 and Dirty Heads, co-headlining Merriweather Post Pavilion on July 22. Hear 311’s old classics and smash hits, along with banging tracks off Dirty Heads’s new album, 7 Seas. Come enjoy a long summer night under the stars with great vibes and even better music this Wednesday!