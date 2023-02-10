Friday // Feb 17, 2023
The Tower Club Presents: 2nd Annual Black History Month Masquerade: The Struggles; The Progress = The Future! Make Meaningful Connections and Building a Quality Network with Top Industry Leaders!
8000 Towers Crescent Drive #1700 Vienna, VA 22182
About this event
The Tower Club is hosting its 2nd Annual Black History Month Event! Join us for a night of honoring the important figures we know today, with important contributions and sacrifices that shaped the nation along with the famous celebration of the Mardi Gras Carnival. Dress up, enjoy the cocktails and the live music on this occasion. Special menu by Executive Chef Frank Dalton.