2026 Washington Blade Pride on the Pier

The Washington Blade’s Pride on the Pier at the Wharf will take place on Saturday, June 13, 2026 to kick-off Pride Week in DC!

📍 Location: District Pier at The Wharf (101 District Sq SW, Washington, DC)

📅 Dates: Friday, 13, 2026

🎟️ VIP Tickets: www.PrideOnThePierDC.com/VIP

Now in its eigth year, Washington Blade Pride on the Pier extends the city’s annual celebration of LGBTQ visibility to the bustling Wharf waterfront with an exciting array of activities and entertainment for all ages. The District Pier will offer DJs, dancing, drag, and other entertainment. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase for those 21 and older.

The Dockmasters Building will be home to a VIP experience. VIP will include entrance into the dockmaster building, access to bathrooms, and one complimentary cocktail. To learn more go to www.prideonthepierdc.com/vip.