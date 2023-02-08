2 Chainz, Juicy J & Free Nationals to Headline 2023 National Cannabis Festival

The 7th annual celebration brings together 25,000+ advocates, business leaders, patients and enthusiasts in Washington, D.C., at a pivotal time for the pro-legalization movement.

Organizers of the National Cannabis Festival today announced 2 Chainz, Juicy J and Free Nationals as the headliners for the 7th annual celebration bringing 25,000+ advocates, business leaders, patients and enthusiasts to the Festival grounds at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, April 22nd.

“We’re so excited to host another epic National Cannabis Festival celebration at this critical time for cannabis advocacy,” said Caroline Phillips, NCF Founder and Executive Producer, “Not only will attendees have a great time celebrating with our main stage acts, exhibitors and in our education pavilions, but they’ll also meet the nonprofit groups fighting for DC Statehood and for the rights of cannabis patients and enthusiasts from coast to coast.”

The blazing-hot line-up of national performers is supported by a diverse array of the region’s most beloved acts, including: go-go heavyweights, Backyard Band; retro funk and soul band, Everyday Everybody; DC neo-cumbia band, Cumbia Heights, production duo, Foots X Coles; reggae band, Nkula; and hometown hero DJ Farrah Flosscett.

In addition to the concert, the festival features six education pavilions covering topics, including: Wellness, Policy, Culture, Culinary, Grower’s World, and new this year, the Psychedelics education track. The pavilions invite attendees to participate in discussions on the medicinal benefits of cannabis, learn about legislative updates from state and federal advocates, hear from farming, tech and culture influencers, focus their minds with yoga sessions, and more.

Another new feature at NCF this year is the LGBTQIA+ Lounge, a place for advocates and community members to gather, network and share experiences. Both the Seniors Lounge (for NCF’s “golden buds”) and the Veterans Pavilion hosted by Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA) and Balanced Veterans, are coming back to serve as retreats for our special guests from the hustle and bustle of festivities.