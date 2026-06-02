🌿 Lulu’s Landback Gallery (2 weeks only) June 6, 2026 to June 20, 2026 🌿

🔥Special events: * Opening show: Saturday June 6, 6pm to 10pm

In this confusing age of relentless violence and institutional silence, artists remain strong keepers of memory, resistance, and possibility. Through grief, joy, and lived experience, they create works that refuse disappearance. 🔑 Rooted in the spirit of Landback, this show calls for return, repair, and the healing of ongoing and past harms. The showcased artists confront the violence of supremacism, extraction, imperialism, and erasure, while insisting on survival, tenderness, and the possibility of liberation. At a time when power depends on forgetting & numbness, art remains a space where feeling becomes action and imagination becomes resistance.

📌 GALLERY LOCATION: Lulu’s Cafe // 1922 I St NW, Washington, DC 20006 // @luluscafedc // www.lulusjuicecafe.com

⏲The Lulu’s Landback Popup Gallery will be open during cafe hours, 10am to 6pm, everyday between June 6 — June 20, come anytime.

Featured Artists:

@leonardharmonfineart

@fleuretteestesstudio

@jas.hawamdeh

@levantinian

@teko_one

@sdotpdotmedia

@ren_on_turtle_island

@hope.glastris.creative

@maspaz

@monolithdc

@shanishih

@divorce.culture

@miztarious

Curated by:

@411collective

@rotten4eva

@sqrlcity

Landback Gallery proceeds will support:

Nation Station

Food Bank-Soup Kitchen in Beirut, Lebanon @nationstation__ https://tinyurl.com/beirutkitchen

Red Cedar Farms

Education and cultural preservation of Native American culture and traditions @red.cedar.farms

Freedom Futures Collective

Award-winning creative arts incubator developing the DMV’s professional artivists ages 18 – 30 www.freedomfuturescollective.com @freedomfuturescollective

* Show graphics by @hope.glastris.creative & @ren_on_turtle_island