Wine & Arts For a Cause at Halstead Square Supports Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Foundation
October 20, 2023 @ 10:00am
Check out photos from Wine & Arts – For a Cause.
Halstead Square stepped into a world of flavor, creativity and philanthropy at their 5th annual Food, Wine & Arts Festival this last week.
Attendees sipped, savored, and swayed to the rhythm of live music while making a positive impact on the lives of furry friends in need through donations to the Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Foundation. A portion of the proceeds from their incredible lineup of activities and attractions – including a pet park, kids zone, local artists + retailers and more – helped give back to homeless pets in the DMV area.
Event Details: Food, Wine & Arts Festival // Saturday, October 7, 2023 // Halstead Squre Dunn Loring Metro. Photos by Ben Droz.