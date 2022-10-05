Radar: To Do in D.C 10.6-10.9

The weekend is upon us and there’s plenty to do. Jamming out to local musicians, enjoying a drink on a booze cruise and a roller skating dance party are just some of the options in Washington this weekend. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

10.6

#FRAYLIFE Tike Booze Cruise

All aboard! Join us on an epic adult party cruise for an anything but ordinary night on the town. District Fray Magazine members enjoy an exclusive discounted admission! Not a member? Sign up for full access to our premium content for as little as $4 per month at districtfray.com. $15 – $39.50. 5:30 p.m. Potomac Tiki Club: 3100 K St NW #1, DC; eventbrite.com // @districtfray

Momma

Following Momma’s beloved 2020 LP “Two of Me,” which introduced the world to the symbiotic writing style and profound creative intuition of founders Etta Friedman and Allegra Weingarten, the band’s third studio album “Household Name” reveals an exciting new chapter marked by both personal and artistic growth. The band has skillfully carved out their own path. “Household Name” showcases an unfettered vulnerability elevated by serious alt-rock bombast, and is an album that tells the world: This is Momma. $15-18. 7 p.m. Songbyrd Music House: 540 Penn St NE, DC; songbyrrdc.com // @songbyrddc

Rebirth Brass Band

The Barns at Wolf Trap: 1635 Trap Rd., Vienna, VA; Comprised of some of the Crescent City’s finest musicians, Rebirth Brass Band embodies the spirit of their hometown. The band’s trademark sound pays homage to the New Orleans brass band tradition while weaving a tapestry that combines elements of jazz, funk, soul, R&B and the sounds from the streets of NOLA. $37-$45. 8 p.m.1635 Trap Rd., Vienna, VA; wolftrap.org // @wolf_trap

10.7

Culture Pop Presents Secret Walls

Experience a show unlike anything you have ever seen. Secret Walls began in 2006 with the mission to ‘SUPPORT YOUR LOCAL ARTIST’ because they massive potential where others saw vandals. Secret Walls now brings their battle to Montgomery where their battles are the creative stage, their artists are the athletes and their programming is unrivaled. Free. 5 p.m. Westfield Montgomery Mall: 7101 Democracy Blvd, Bethesda, MD; eventbrite.com // @secretwalls Unite The District Fest A multi-day festival hosted by D.C. United at Audi Field, Unite The District Fest combines the vibrant cuisine, arts, and culture of the District. You’ll be able to enjoy tastings from several of the city’s best restaurants, breweries, and live music from local artists. Experience Audi Field like never before through interactive art installations, cooking competitions, and more. $45+. 7 p.m. Audi Field: 100 Potomac Ave SW, DC; audifield.com // @audifield 10.8 Snallygaster

Those in the know, know: Snallygaster is the District’s biggest & beastliest beer festival, bar none. Festival goers can expect a mind-boggling selection of no fewer than 350 highly sought-after brews on draft from 175+ of the finest American and international producers set against a backdrop of local food trucks and two stages of live music. $65. 12 p.m. Pennsylvania Ave. NW & 6th St. NW, DC; snallygasterdc.com // @snallygasterdc World Is Your Oyster Festival

An ALL INCLUSIVE ticket to a party with a purpose, the World is Your Oyster Festival is a celebration of oysters’ promise and our opportunity for Chesapeake Bay recovery. It will be a bivalve-lovers bash showcasing regional oyster farms, delicious fare from shell recycling restaurants, unique beer, wine, and cocktail pairings, chances to learn to “Shuck Like a Pro,” an official shucking competition, and much, much more!! $165. 12 p.m. B&O Railroad Museum: 901 West Pratt St. Baltimore, MD; oysterrecovery.ticketspace.com // @oysterrecovery Tony Toni Tonè: A Skate Party + Dance Celebration

STAY FOR THE ROLLER SKATING & DANCE AFTER PARTY! Included with your Tony! Toni! Tonè! Concert is a visually stunning adult skate affair. You’ll want to pull out your cell phones and go live with #SK8GALA for this part of the show! The Legends Heels, Hats & Wheels Gala is a black tie on roller skates that has been viewed by millions on social media. For the first time, you can be in the room and watch roller skating legends dressed in tuxedos and gorgeous gowns take to our main floor on eight wheels to show all of you and online viewers from around the world that you can GetYourSk8On at any age! There will be 3 R&B DJs to help you dance and keep the party going until midnight. (The roller skating is a spectator only experience. The Anthem will have food and bar menus available.) $75-$85. 7:30 p.m. The Anthem: 901 Wharf St SW, DC; theanthemdc.com // @theanthemdc Rock the Park DC WKNDR 2022

A weekend of free outdoor music from D.C.-area artists and internationally renowned DJs. Free. 4 p.m. Franklin Park: 1332 I St NW, DC; eventbrite.com // @downtowndcbid

Down in the Reeds

Down in the Reeds is a celebration of the power of music to heal across communities and culture. Our 2022 festival will feature two stages of live music, interactive art and music activation, local art vendors and makers, family games and education activities, delicious local food trucks and local beer and coffee. 11 a.m. Free. The Parks Historic Walter Reed: 1010 Butternut St. NW, DC; downinthereeds.com // @downinthereeds

10.9

Dock Days of Summer: Ska Reggae and Soul

Hot summer days are calling for cool, delicious beer and great music in the beer garden! Join us every Sunday from 2-5 p.m. for Dock Days of summer featuring live music, cold beer, and house-made slushies to chase away the Sunday Scaries. Free. 2 p.m. DC Brau Beer Garden: 3178 Bladensburg Rd. NE, DC; dcbrau.com // @dcbrau

Turnstile with Snail Mail + JPEGMAFIA

Baltimore’s finest on The Wharf. $45-$65. 7 p.m. The Anthem: 901 Wharf St SW, DC; theanthemdc.com // @theanthemdc