Funny Ha-Ha: Must-See Comedy Shows in January

There are plenty of options in and around D.C. to help you kick off 2023 with plenty of laughs. From local improv and storytelling shows to live comedy from standups both rising and established, to drag shows featuring one of America’s favorite queens, there’s something for every taste coming through town in January.

1.11

The Perfect Liars Club at The Comedy Loft

Live storytelling shows often feature tales that feel too good or perfectly constructed to be true. The Perfect Liars Club takes that vibe to the next level, featuring stories from four people, three of whom are telling the truth and one who’s making it all up. At the end of the night, the audience votes on which of the four storytellers were bluffing, so polish off your BS detector and get ready to call out the big fat liar. $15-$20. 7 p.m. 1523 22nd St. NW, DC; dccomedyloft.com // @dccomedyloft

1.12+13

Brittany Carney at The Comedy Loft

Formerly D.C.-based/current NYC comedy mainstay Brittany Carney returns to her hometown for her debut headlining show at the D.C. Comedy Loft. Brittany’s a rising star in the alt comedy world, having recently been featured in Vulture and opened for indie rock gods Yo La Tengo, bringing an affable, quirky charm to the stage. We’re big fans of her and we think you will be too! $20. 1.12 at 7:30 p.m., 1.13 at 7:30 p.m. + 9:45 p.m.1523 22nd St. NW, DC; dccomedyloft.com // @dccomedyloft

1.13

Jive Turkey & Porkchop Volcano at the DC Improv

Two longstanding D.C. improv comedy teams, Jive Turkey and Porkchop Volcano bring improv to the Improv for a pair of performances. Porkchop Volcano performs fast paced, short-form, “Whose Line is it Anyway?” style improv, a fun contrast to Jive Turkey’s more patient longform improv. There’s decades of comedy experience between these two teams, bringing an effortless artistry to the improvised arts. $15; 7:30 p.m. + 9:45 p.m.1140 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; dcimprov.com // @dcimprov

1.20

Shangela: Fully Lit Tour at the Warner Theatre

An early breakout star on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Shangela has since popped up in all sorts of pop culture scenarios, including “Community,” “Glee,” “A Star Is Born,” and HBO’s “We’re Here,” which she hosts alongside Bob the Drag Queen and Eureka O’Hara. Her Fully Lit Tour will be a mixture of comedy and cabaret, the perfect showcase for her unforgettable persona. Halleloo! $37.50-$87.50.13th and E St NW, DC; @warnertheatre

1.27

Tom Papa at The Kennedy Center

There’s a good reason acclaimed comic Tom Papa is one of the biggest comics in the country: he’s very good at standup comedy. A regular panelist on some of the biggest podcasts and radio shows out there, you may also recognize him from his absolutely massive Netflix comedy special “You’re Doing Great!” $29-$39. 8 p.m. 2700 F St NW, DC; kennedy-center.org // @kennedycenter

