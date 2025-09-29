The Ramble Festival Returns to Maryland for Fourth Year of Music and Community

Photos by Mark Raker

Good music and genuine people make for something special when you throw them together on a beautiful patch of Maryland countryside. The Ramble Festival has this figured out. They’re doing it again, October 10-13, 2025, at Camp Ramblewood in Darlington.

This won’t feel like those massive festival experiences. Four years ago, two music lovers, Brick and J, decided the world needed more places where people could just be themselves and enjoy live music together. What they built feels more like a big family reunion than a corporate event. That approach earned them the 2024 Festy Award for Best Small Festival.

The enthusiasm from returning artists speaks volumes about what makes The Ramble special. Jody Mosser from the Plate Scrapers captures the sentiment perfectly: “The Plate Scrapers couldn’t be more excited to have a set at the Ramble this year. We’ve worked with some of the festival organizers at other fests, and they are great folks! We’re not surprised to hear awesome things about the festival and the vibe that’s created for both attendees and artists.”

Camp Ramblewood deserves part of the credit. Sprawling across 200+ acres in Harford County, it has everything you’d want for a music festival: a lake that reflects campfire flames at night, rolling hills perfect for late-night jams, and enough trees to make you forget Baltimore is just a short drive away. The venue’s old barn houses the intimate Ramble Stage. Some of the weekend’s most memorable moments happen there after the sun goes down.

The music lineup reads like someone’s dream playlist. The California Honeydrops will bring their high-energy rhythm and blues from Oakland. Nashville’s The Infamous Stringdusters will show why people consider them masters of modern bluegrass. Both acts are pulling double duty with two sets each. Fans get plenty of chances to catch their favorites.

Maryland’s own Pigeons Playing Ping Pong is coming home. Lead singer Greg Ormont can barely contain his excitement. “I’m so pumped to be heading back to The Ramble Festival this year in our home state of Maryland,” he said. “The vibes last year were incredible. Everyone was so welcoming, the setting was beautiful, and it just felt like one big family.”

Here’s where The Ramble gets really interesting: the collaborations. Blake Christiana from Yarn summed it up perfectly: “Super excited we got invited to be a part of Ramble Festival this year, we have a bunch of killer guitar picking buddies playing this one, hopefully we can get them up on stage with us, Falco and Jacobs, we’re talking to you!” These collaborations aren’t just empty promises. The festival built its reputation on late-night supergroup performances you can’t see anywhere else.

This year’s special collaborations include “The Ramble Band Plays Dead,” featuring Cris Jacobs. There are also mashup sets like “Noodles at the Dizgo” and “Underground Sneezhäus.” Never experienced musicians meeting for the first time on stage and creating magic together? The Ramble is your chance.

The rest of the lineup doesn’t disappoint. Cris Jacobs brings his soulful blend of rock and folk. The Brothers Comatose will get the bluegrass fans moving. High Fade, Sneezy, Yarn, Dizgo, and the Plate Scrapers round out a roster that covers everything from jamband exploration to roots music tradition. The local Maryland talent adds an authentic hometown flavor that makes the festival feel truly connected to its community.

Families don’t need to worry about whether kids will fit in. Children 12 and under get in free. The Ramble created the Kids Kove specifically for young music lovers. There’s even a designated family camping area. This festival understands that great music experiences should include everyone.

The Ramble upped their camping game for 2025. You can still pitch your tent the old-fashioned way. Now there are also climate-controlled cabins with actual bathrooms and a new Grassroots Glampground. Options range from luxury king-size setups to simple dome tents with cots. Perfect for folks flying in or anyone who’d rather spend their energy dancing instead of setting up camp.

The real heart of The Ramble happens after the main acts finish. The Lake Fire Circle draws singer-songwriters and storytellers. The Hill Fire Circle turns into an all-night picking party led by the festival’s busking ambassadors. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself in a sunrise kickball game after jamming until dawn. It’s that kind of place.

Before the festival officially starts, there’s The Preamble to the Ramble on Thursday night. It happens at Hopkins Farm Brewery in Havre de Grace. The Dirty Grass Players and Uncle Kunkel’s One Gram Band will get things rolling. You can even check in early to skip the Friday morning lines.

The organizers haven’t forgotten about giving back. This year’s partnership with Positive Legacy includes a charity auction supporting local causes. As they put it, the festival believes in “rambling on with purpose.”

New additions for 2025 include The Ramble General Store for all your camping needs. There’s enhanced ADA support through a partnership with 5 Points Music Sanctuary. Both fire circles are returning for late-night acoustic sessions.

Tickets are available now. Weekend passes start at reasonable prices that actually include everything, no surprise fees or upcharges for showers and camping. The organizers like to say, “The price we advertise is the price you pay out-the-door.”

The Ramble Festival proves something important. Sometimes the best experiences happen when you keep things simple: good people, great music, and a beautiful place to bring them together. In a world that often feels divided, it’s nice to know there’s still a place where everyone’s considered VIP.

Photos by Mark Raker: