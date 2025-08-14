The Great Country Throwdown @ Clarendon Ballroom Photo Gallery

The Great Country Throwdown @ Clarendon Ballroom brought the spirit of Nashville straight to the heart of Clarendon for one unforgettable night of music, dancing, and southern charm! Guests arrived decked out in boots, cowboy hats, and daisy dukes, ready to embrace the full honky-tonk transformation of the ballroom.

The evening kicked off with a lively line dancing class from 4–6 PM, led by Inspira Dance Inc., where both beginners and seasoned dancers learned (or perfected) their two-step. As the sun set, Leroy Burks and the Voodoo Whiskey Band took the stage from 6–9 PM, filling the room with high-energy live country tunes before a country remix DJ kept the party rolling. Between mechanical bull rides, photo ops, and rode-themed drink specials, attendees enjoyed an atmosphere buzzing with camaraderie and excitement!

