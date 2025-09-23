Summer Vibes Social Series Wraps Up in Style at Congressional Polo Club

This summer, DC Fray and our friends at the Congressional Polo Club brought the community together with the Summer Vibes Social Series located in Poolesville, Maryland. With events held on July 20 and September 14, attendees enjoyed two stunning Sunday afternoons of spectating professional polo matches and enjoying the summer weather against the beautiful countryside backdrop just outside of Washington, DC. From elegant attire and amazing summer weather to picnicing and photo-worthy moments, the event once again proved why it’s a highlight of the season for both our guests and our team.

Guests enjoyed an elevated experience featuring two rounds of professional polo matches, a variety of food and beverage options with food trucks and our onsite bar, and a lively atmosphere filled with live music from talented local artists David Thong and DANDY. This year, for the first time, we expanded the excitement with a showcase of exotic, luxury, and collector vehicles that made the day even more vibrant. Whether guests were enjoying the VIP lounge, tailgating with friends, or relaxing picnic-style on the lawn, the combination of thrilling polo and lively social energy made both events a spectacular summer spectacle.

As part of our Fraylife+ membership, members enjoyed a free pair of tickets to this Fray summer staple – just one more reason to love being part of the Fraylife+ crew!

We are so grateful to everyone who joined us this season, FrayLife+ Members, VIPs, families, friends, and first-time attendees, for making this year’s Summer Vibes Social Series one to remember. Your enthusiasm and support are what bring this event series to life year after year. On behalf of the DC Fray and DC Polo Society teams, thank you for an amazing season. We can’t wait to see you back at Congressional Polo Club next summer for more polo, community, and unforgettable vibes!

Check out the photos from this event series: