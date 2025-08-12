Serving Up Fun: Carlyle Crossing Pickleball Tournament 2025

Calling all pickleball lovers! 🎾 DC Fray and Carlyle Crossing are teaming up to serve up this year’s Carlyle Crossing Pickleball Tournament on Saturday, September 27, starting at 10 AM. This high-energy event is the perfect blend of friendly competition and community fun, with something for players and spectators alike. Whether you’re here to test your skills in the tournament or simply soak up the atmosphere, you’ll find plenty to enjoy in this action-packed day.

The lineup is stacked with activities for everyone. Take your shot in the beginner or competitive doubles tournaments, or enjoy free play courts if you’re just looking to hit a few balls for fun. Browse local retailers showcasing the latest paddles, nets, and pickleball gear, fuel up with complimentary healthy snacks from event sponsors, and treat yourself to delicious eats from food vendors. Between matches, you can groove to music from the live DJ, enter raffles, and score free giveaways—all while connecting with fellow pickleball enthusiasts.

As one of the fastest-growing sports in the U.S., pickleball has captured hearts (and courts) nationwide. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this exciting local tournament at Carlyle Crossing — entry to the plaza is free and open to the public, but tournament spots are expected to fill up quickly, so secure your spot today!

Want to play for free? Become a Fraylife+ member for just $14/month to claim a members-only team slot, plus get exclusive perks like discounted social sports leagues, free Nats and Wizards tickets, and more special offers delivered straight to your inbox.

Check out photos from last year’s event: