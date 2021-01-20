Radar: To Do in D.C. 1.20-1.24

This Inauguration Day weekend, take a break from politics by leveling up your booze-free cocktail game with a Dry January cocktail class, getting creative at a virtual paint-and-sip or discovering a new favorite song at a virtual concert. Read on for all this and more in our weekend events calendar. Note: All descriptions courtesy of hosts of events and edited for clarity.

Ongoing



Ken Ludwig’s Dear Jack, Dear Louise: Love Letter Experience

In 2019, Arena Stage introduced you to Louise Rabiner and Jacob Ludwig, the parents of playwright Ken Ludwig, and audiences fell in love with their heart-warming love story. When two strangers meet by letter during World War II, a love story begins. U.S. Army Captain Jack Ludwig, a military doctor stationed in Oregon, begins writing to Louise Rabiner, an aspiring actress and dancer in New York City, hoping to meet her someday if the war will allow. But as the war continues, it threatens to end their relationship before it even starts. Patrons can now experience the magic of their connection and intimate journey through a series of nine letters of handwritten correspondence including letters, photos and telegrams designed and handcrafted with period details by Arena’s Stage’s Properties Director Jenn Sheetz and Assistant Properties Director Lance Pennington. Mailings will start in early March, with new letters placed in the mail twice a week. Recipients should expect to receive all nine packets within a six-week period. $35-$55. www.arenastage.org // @arenastage

Exhibition: Chris Combs’ Maelstrom

In the installation “Maelstrom,” viewers get to experience their personal data being shared among 40+ machines created by the artist. Each machine spreads rumors to the other machines, using short-range radios and a complex cascading graph structure negotiated among the machines – designed by the artist to replicate the feeling of being at the center of a social media conspiracy theory. The data is both gathered from visitors’ devices radio transmissions, freely available for all to listen to, as is currently used by both government and commercial tracking systems and collected from willing visitors by prompts on the devices present in the installation. No data is retained for longer than 15 minutes. 12-4 p.m. by appointment. Free. Rhizome DC: 6950 Maple St. NW, DC; www.rhizomedc.org // @rhizome_dc

Through 1.24

K-Cinema at Home: Battle of Jangsari

At a critical point in the Korean War, an inexperienced and ill-equipped battalion of 772 student soldiers led by Captain Lee Myung-Joon (Kim Myung-Min) are given the seemingly impossible task of taking Jangsari Beach. The fateful unit’s plight captures the interest of American war reporter Marguerite Higgins (Megan Fox), who discovers their mission’s true purpose: a mere diversion from the main landing at the strategic port of Incheon. While survival is not a requirement for their success, this unit had no intention of going down without a fight. washingtondc.korean-culture.org // @koreaculturedc

1.20

Dry January Mixology Workshop

Join us for a virtual, alcohol-free cocktail demonstration presented by District Fray Magazine! Looking to ditch the hangover while improving your bartending skills and making some fun, booze free cocktails along the way? We’ve got you covered! The classes will be taught by experts in the dry movement who will show you amazing dry cocktails and also talk about why this movement has taken off and had an impact on our society. 7 p.m. Free. www.districtfray.com // @districtfray

Third Coast Percussion: In with the New

Each year, Third Coast Percussion presents concerts of percussion music in their hometown of Chicago. In concert halls, theaters and art galleries, the ensemble joins with world-renowned performers for programs that include premieres of new works for percussion alongside modern classic percussion music. For this show, they will perform a repertoire that’s new to them, share exciting news about upcoming projects and more. TCP will engage in their signature live Q&A with viewers after the show. 8 p.m. Free. www.thirdcoastpercussion.com // @thirdcoastpercussion

1.21

Virtual Museum Crawl: Georgia O’Keeffe Museum

Join the Newark Museum of Art on a virtual trip to explore the work of one of the most significant artists of the 20th century, with Ariel Plotek, the Curator of Fine Art at the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. 12-1 p.m. Free. www.newarkmuseumart.org // @newarkmuseumart

1.22

Virtual Winter Paint & Sip

This event will be led by local artist, Kellie Sansone, and will be live streamed so you can partake in the fun from the comfort of your own home! Take-home kits will be prepared and must be picked up at Woodlawn Press Winery prior to the event. Kits will include tabletop easel, canvas, paints, brushes, mini mixing palette and a tasting wine flight to-go (four ounce glass containers with four Woodlawn Press Winery wines). You will receive an email prior to the event with additional pickup instructions. 7:30-9:30 p.m. $55. Woodlawn Press Winery: 8733-B Cooper Rd. Alexandria, VA; www.wpwinery.com // @wpwinery

1.23

The Hives World Wide Web Tour

Join The Hives on the New York “stop” of their World Wide Web Tour. While all their concerts are filmed in the same location, the band plays live for specific cities’ prime concert times each night. The concert is even interactive, allowing the audience to send audio messages to be played for the band and to vote on what songs are included in the set. 7 p.m. $15. www.thehives.com // @thehives

Live Salon: Hotel Zena

A salon is an intimate community event with a theme that celebrates women’s leadership. At this salon, meet Paige Muller, founder of Curious Caravan, followed by engaging group conversation about the salon theme: mindful curiosity. Curious Caravan is a custom trip planning service that curates one-of-a-kind adventures and itineraries for curious explorers seeking the unexpected in Washington, DC. After growing up in South America, Japan, and the United Kingdom, Muller has called the District home for over 20 years. 5-6 p.m. $30. Hotel Zena: 1155 14th St. NW, DC; www.atourofherown.com // @atourofherown

The Big Love Benefit Concert

Rick Allen, iconic drummer of Def Leppard takes the stage with Lauren Monroe, the Big Love Band, and a star-studded lineup of rock and country greats. All proceeds will go to the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, which provides financial assistance to the millions of music industry professionals who are out of work due to COVID-19. 9 p.m. $14.99. www.nugs.net // @nugsnet

1.24

Cooking at Home with Zoe Adjonyoh: Ghanaian Jollof with Chicken

Join guest chef Zoe Adjonyoh, author of Zoe’s Ghana Kitchen, for a class where she’ll introduce you to her unique interpretation of Ghanaian cuisine. You’ll learn all the steps you need to make extraordinary Ghanaian jollof rice with roasted chicken, and to complete your dinner, Zoe will also walk you through a simple, quick side dish of spiced and fried plantain, which is a common snack at roadside chop bars and street food vendors across Ghana. Along the way, you’ll learn about Zoe’s journey into chefdom, her upbringing in the U.K. with a Ghanaian father and Irish mother and more.11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. $24.95. www.177milkstreet.com // @177milkstreet

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.