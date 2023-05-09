Celebrating Plus-Size Fashion with Plush DMV

We asked swappers their thoughts on plus-size clothing trends, misconceptions and what inspires their own personal style.

Finding clothes that are flattering, interesting and celebratory of larger bodies has always been a struggle for plus-size people. Over the past nine months, Plush DMV has hosted three clothing swaps (one per season) where D.C. locals have the opportunity to audit their closets, share their wares and go home with new treasures. Those browsing can find clothing up to size 5X and beyond. We asked swappers their thoughts on plus-size clothing trends, misconceptions and what inspires their own personal style. Photos by Farrah Skeiky.

Mayra Mejia, Founder of Plush DMV

“If you look in stores, the plus-size options (if they have any) are very plain, very boxy, not on trend. A lot of the time people resort to online shopping, and that’s kind of reliable, but not really. Swaps like this allow people to try things on, look at different styles and brands or find things they couldn’t normally afford or access — and it’s free. That’s why I have [this].”

Briget Heidmous, Creative Entrepreneur

“When I was in high school, there wasn’t activewear I could get that was made for my body, or that was accentuating my shape and not trying to form me into something else. So that’s where [my] Astral Theory clothing line comes from. It’s about creating body and color confidence in spaces where thinness is the priority. The whole concept is to be more active and confident.”

Kelsey Sloter, Nonprofit Professional

“I don’t want my shorts to be Bermuda-short length. I want booty shorts! Just because I’m fat doesn’t mean I don’t want similar styles to what my friends are wearing. I don’t want to cover up because I have more skin.”

Michelle Jones, Maker

“I sew, so I pay attention to pattern designers and their expansion of their size range. More than just a boxy top, more than just an A-line skirt — really fun and bold patterns are coming out in larger sizes and I’m really excited about that. And it’s inclusive for me because now I get to make them.”

Celeste Reyes, “That Girl On A Healing Journey”

“[People think] that we like to wear baggy clothes, that we don’t want to show our curves, that we are insecure about our bodies, that we don’t want to show skin and that we love flowers — that’s a huge one. And I feel invisible. I feel it’s so overwhelming and isolating. I want to walk in and be half naked and find clothes that are comfortable and show skin and show my curves. Also, we’re not all short. We can be tall, too.”

