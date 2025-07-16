Pickleball is Heating Up at #Fraylife Rec at Bridge District

Summer Sundays just got a serious upgrade with DC Fray pickleball! We’re bringing the fastest-growing sport in the country to our exclusive outdoor venue, #Fraylife Rec at Bridge District, and you’re invited to be part of the fun. There are 2 ways that you can join:

1. Drop In with Pickup Play!

What’s pickup play? Remember the days you used to play pick up and wouldn’t know who your teammates were until you got there? It’s exactly that! Whether you’re a seasoned pickleballer or just curious about the hype and want to make new friends, we’re hosting open pickleball pickup play on the following dates:

💸 Pickup play is FREE for Fraylife members and $10 for non-members.

These laid-back sessions are the perfect way to test your skills, meet fellow players, and experience the vibe of our exclusive location. Just show up, grab a paddle, and hit the court — no registration required!

2. Lock in with League Play!

Love the energy of the pickup games? Take it up a notch with our official DC Fray Pickleball League starting Sunday, August 10th and running every Sunday from 9:30AM to 12:30PM.

🏆League play is open to registered players only.

This is where social meets competition. Join as an individual, a group, or a team, and enjoy a welcoming, active community of fun-seeking adults like you with fun outdoor vibes, post-game hangouts, and prizes for league champions.

Ready to Rally?

Whether you’re swinging by for a casual game or locking in your spot in the league, #Fraylife Rec at Bridge District is where you want to be this summer. Don’t miss your chance to be part of DC’s newest pickleball scene and make Sundays the highlight of your week — fun is just a serve away.

👉 Register for the League Now

👉 Learn More About Fraylife Membership