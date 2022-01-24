Photo Gallery: National Geographic Museum Returns in February

On February 16, the National Geographic Museum will reopen its doors with two new exhibits: “Greatest Wildlife Photographs” and “Once Upon a Climb: Stories from Everest.” To mark their return, they will be offering free admission for all of February with advance registration.

We had a chance to preview both exhibits prior to the opening. Here is a sneak peek at what you can expect. To learn more about the exhibits and pre-register, visit here. Photos by Nicole Schaller.

National Geographic Museum: 1145 17th St. NW, DC; nationalgeographic.org // @natgeomuseum

