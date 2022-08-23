Photo Gallery: Beach Bunny at 9:30 Club

Indie rock band Beach Bunny sold out the 9:30 Club on a Monday in August, bringing energy that made Monday evening feel like Friday night.

Vocalist Lili Trifilio opened the act with tracks from the band’s latest album, “Emotional Creature.” She interacted with the crowd from the get-go, telling the room to crouch down and jump up for the song’s chorus.

“Let’s get crazy tonight, I want to see a dancing, crowd serving, and moshing” she screamed.

I wasn’t expecting the 9:30 Club to go so hard on a Monday, but Trifolio commanded the room. I went upstairs to get shots from above and watched as a mosh pit formed in the center of the floor while almost every head bobbed about, and the occasional crowd surfer made their way to the barricade.

Beach Bunny continue their 2022 tour in the U.S through September and head out to Europe this fall.

Photos by Nicole Cummings

