Makers Market + Brewfest Brings Energy to The Stacks

On Saturday, September 13th, The Stacks in DC will come alive with a full day of music, shopping, craft beverages, and community connection at the Maker Market + Brewfest at The Stacks. This one-of-a-kind collaboration between URBN Market and DC Fray promises an afternoon that blends the best of local creativity with the vibrancy of a neighborhood gathering. From 12pm to 6pm, visitors can explore 40+ artisan vendors, sip seasonal tastings from beloved breweries, and enjoy live performances that set the perfect backdrop for a late-summer celebration.

Music will be at the heart of the day, creating an atmosphere that invites guests to dance, mingle, and soak in the excitement of this new community hub. Kicking off the afternoon, Rock Creek Kings will bring their signature rock-folk sound from 12pm to 3pm, followed by the high-energy Too Much Talent Band from 3pm to 6pm. Throughout the event, DJ MIM will keep the energy flowing with curated beats that bridge the gaps between sets and keep the crowd moving from start to finish.

Shopping enthusiasts will be spoiled for choice at the Makers Market, which highlights the incredible talent across the DMV. Featured vendors include Paris Love Jewelry, Jarhead Leather, Best Life Organics, Graceful Corner Shop, and Top Shelf Jerky, among many more. From handcrafted accessories and natural wellness products to gourmet treats and pet-friendly delights like Barbie’s Doggie Bakery, every booth offers a chance to discover something unique and meaningful. Food trucks like Rocklands BBQ, DC Slices, and Gelati Dolci will round out the experience, ensuring no one leaves hungry.

The event also shines a spotlight on The Stacks , one of DC’s most exciting new developments. Designed to bring fresh energy and culture to the confluence of the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers, The Stacks is quickly becoming a hub for community and connection with cafés, shops, parks, riverside trails, and more. Hosting the Maker Market + Brewfest here signals the beginning of what promises to be a long tradition of lively programming in this emerging district. Whether you’re sampling craft brews from partners like 7 Locks Brewing and Crooked Run Fermentation, playing lawn games, or meeting new neighbors, don’t miss out on this chance to experience the future of The Stacks and be part of something new in DC!

General Admission is free, and there are also paid options for Tasting Admission and VIP Admission.

