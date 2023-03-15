Karen Jonas Brings Her Indie Rockacana to SXSW

The Fredericksburg, Va. singer-songwriter is once again bringing her alt-country musical blend to SXSW.

Singer-songwriter Karen Jonas is a SXSW alum, having played at the festival in 2019 and 2022 and was scheduled to play 2020 before COVID-19 shut that down. “That was the first thing we had to cancel,” Jonas tells District Fray, chatting from her Fredericksburg, Va. home.

Now Jonas is ready to make the most of her time in Texas, not only performing her SXSW showcase at midnight on Thursday, March 16 at Saxon Pub, but doing additional shows at Crossroads Salon in Fredericksburg, TX. on March 16, Altdorf Biergarten on March 17 and San Jan Saloon and SX Frito Pie Party on Coco in Austin the afternoon on March 18. “We’re trying to just make some use of our time,” admits Jonas.

If the show calendar overload seems a bit much, Jonas has good reason to hit various stages multiple times over a few days, having just released her latest album “The Restless” earlier this month with a show at Pearl Street Warehouse in D.C.

Describing the album as “dark and dreamy,” Jonas explains how this material varies from her past offerings.

“It’s maybe a little less country than some of our older offerings,” says Jonas. “A little more toward some indie rock influence. The reviewers had varying terms for it. Somebody called indie rockacana, which I didn’t mind too much.”

While Jonas is starting to grab the attention of music critics, like most artists performing at SXSW she’s looking to draw as much industry attention as possible.

“I’m expecting to go there and play some fun shows and then head back,” Jonas says. “In an ideal world we would surely network with some awesome booking agents or management or label but we don’t really go there expecting too much. We’ve been there before not come back with a whole staff or anything. That’s usually how it works. But it is an opportunity. We have met some really interesting people there and some people from around the world that kind of gather for the events, so there’s always a chance. We’ve talked to some different radio hosts that have played us at different times throughout the records we played and just people we wouldn’t usually run into that we have a chance to meet in person and it’s always fun to see who’s there.”

Though most of Jonas’ time will be spent traveling from one stage to another, she is hoping to check out some other showcases.

“We’ll definitely see what we can see in between what we’re doing,” says Jonas. “I know there’s lots of great showcases at the Saxon and even some D.C. artists that are going to be there alongside us so we hope to make some of their showcases.”

Karen Jonas plays at SXSW, Thursday, March 16 at 12 a.m. at Saxon Pub. To learn more about Karen Jonas and her music, follow her on Instagram @karenjonasmusic